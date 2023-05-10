The Baltimore Orioles placed second baseman Ramon Urias on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a hamstring strain.

The second baseman is expected to miss a significant amount of time, according to general manager Mike Elias, who met with reporters before Baltimore's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We hope that it's not going to be an overly significant amount of time, but when you're talking about a hamstring, it's definitely something that we went ahead and put him on the IL," Elias said. "We expect him to miss a good bit of time."

Baltimore also optioned left-hander Keegan Akin to Triple-A Norfolk, while catcher Luis Torrens was designated for assignment.

To fill roster vacancies on the major league roster, the Orioles recalled first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, left-hander Drew Rom and shortstop Terrin Vavra, all from Norfolk.

Urias, 28, was batting .278 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 30 games for the Orioles this season. He is a career .266 hitter with 25 home runs and 108 RBIs in 243 games over four seasons with Baltimore.

Torrens, 27, did not play in a game for the Orioles, but batted .250 in 13 games with the Cubs this season. Akin, 28, was 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA in 13 relief appearances for Baltimore.

O'Hearn, 29, batted .263 with six RBIs in nine games with the Orioles earlier this season. He played parts of the previous five seasons with the Kansas City Royals. Vavra, 25, batted .231 in 15 games with the Orioles earlier this season, while Rom, 23, is set to make his major league debut.

"He's been doing his thing at Triple-A," Elias said of Rom. "He's been throwing strikes, and I think he's only had one rocky outing, and he's been part of a very quality rotation down there. I think we're in a spot where all of those guys can come and help us on a day-to-day basis when we need a pitcher."

