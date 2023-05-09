Left-hander Jake Diekman and the Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a major league deal, sources told ESPN.

Diekman, 36, was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox over the weekend after allowing 10 earned runs in 11⅓ innings.

He's expected to join the Rays within the next 48 hours and would replace Garrett Cleavinger, who suffered an injury to his right ACL during a rundown Sunday against the Yankees.

A 12-year veteran, Diekman has been one of the hardest-throwing left-handed relievers in the big leagues throughout his career. He has a career ERA of 3.96 in 612 appearances.

The Rays would pay him the prorated major league minimum.

In addition to Cleavinger, Tampa Bay is missing closer Pete Fairbanks and right-hander Shawn Armstrong from its bullpen.

Among the Rays starters, left-hander Jeffrey Springs is out for the season after having Tommy John surgery and right-hander Tyler Glasnow is on a rehabilitation assignment while recovering from an oblique strain that has caused him to miss the season's first six weeks.