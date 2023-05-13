BALTIMORE -- Cedric Mullins hit for the cycle for Baltimore against Pittsburgh on Friday night in a 6-3 Orioles victory.

Mullins hit a single in the third inning, a triple in the fifth, a double in the seventh and a three-run homer in the eighth. He became the seventh Oriole to accomplish the feat since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954 and first since Austin Hays on June 22, 2022, against the Washington Nationals.

The Orioles have accounted for two of the past four cycles in MLB.

After completing the cycle with his home run, Mullins received a standing ovation when he took the field defensively for the top of the ninth. His teammates stayed in the dugout for a moment to allow the center fielder to run onto the field alone.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.