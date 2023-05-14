The Cincinnati Reds put left-hander Nick Lodolo, who has left calf tendinosis, on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Lodolo, 25, who is in his second season with the Reds, had his start pushed back from Thursday to Saturday. The Reds then held him out of Saturday's game against the Marlins in Miami.

He returned to Cincinnati for a medical evaluation.

In seven starts this season, Lodolo is 2-1 with a 6.29 ERA, a mark inflated when he allowed eight runs in 4⅔ innings to the Tampa Bay Rays in an April 18 loss.

The Reds also placed right-hander Casey Legumina on the 15-day IL with a right ankle contusion and transferred left-hander Reiver Sanmartin (left elbow stress reaction) and right-hander Connor Overton (right elbow strain) to the 60-day injured list.

They also optioned right-hander Levi Stoudt to Triple-A Louisville.

Called up to the active roster from Louisville were a trio of right-handed pitchers: Kevin Herget, Alan Busenitz and Silvino Bracho.

Legumina pitched ⅓ of an inning on Saturday in the win against the Marlins and gave up one hit before being drilled in the ankle by a ball off the bat of Yuli Gurriel. Legumina was able to complete the play for an out before departing the game.

On the season, Legumina, 25, is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in 10⅓ innings over eight games.

Stoudt, 25, has appeared in two games for the Reds this season and is 0-1 with a 10.29 ERA, the damage done in an April 19 loss to the Rays when he gave up seven runs on nine hits in four innings. He was recalled Saturday to be available against the Marlins, and he gave up one run on two hits in three innings of relief.