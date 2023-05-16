Bills QB Josh Allen shows off his hitting skills as he takes batting practice with the Toronto Blue Jays. (0:35)

TORONTO -- Talk about power arms. Three call-ups from Buffalo came to Toronto and showed they have what it takes to go deep and throw deep.

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley took batting practice before the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Josh Allen cleared the outfield wall at Rogers Centre four times in his session, reaching the second deck twice, but finished second in the BP home run derby to Barkley, who hit five.

"It was fun to get back out there," Allen said, according to the Toronto Sun. "I was telling some [of] the coaches I miss shagging balls and spitting seeds and just talking with the guys. That's some of the best memories I had in high school."

The experience was about more than just having fun for Allen, though.

"Just sitting here and talking with the guys, they're so chill and they're so focused on what they've got going on here in Toronto," he said, according to the newspaper. "It seems like they've got a good vibe in the locker room which is very fun to see.

"As a player and a leader in our locker room, to understand and see some different vibes, it was really cool to see what they've got going on."

After the QBs were done in the cage, the Blue Jays posted a tweet joking that they had recalled Allen from Buffalo. The western New York city is also home to Toronto's Triple-A team, the Bisons.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen holds Buffalo's single-season franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.