The Baltimore Orioles reinstated right-hander Mychal Givens from the injured list on Sunday.

The 33-year-old reliever has been sidelined this season because of left knee inflammation.

He made his first appearance in the majors Sunday and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly by the Blue Jays' Matt Chapman, allowing Toronto to tie the game 2-2 in the seventh inning. Givens allowed a hit, two walks and struck out a batter in his one inning pitched Sunday. The Orioles went on to win 8-3 in 11 innings, completing a series sweep of the Blue Jays.

Givens made six rehab appearances between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, going 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA. He gave up four runs (three earned) in 5⅔ innings.

Givens is 32-23 with a 3.40 ERA and 31 saves in 419 career games (one start) with Baltimore (2015-20), Colorado (2020-21), Cincinnati (2021), the Chicago Cubs (2022) and the New York Mets (2022).

The Orioles optioned left-hander Cole Irvin to Norfolk in a corresponding move. Irvin, 29, is 0-2 with a 10.38 ERA in four games (three starts) for Baltimore this season.

Reuters contributed to this report.