CHICAGO -- The White Sox reinstated starter Mike Clevinger and infielder Elvis Andrus from the injured list Friday while optioning pitcher Jesse Scholtens to Triple-A Charlotte and designating infielder Hanser Alberto for assignment.

Clevinger (3-3, 4.56 ERA), who has been out since May 18 because of a wrist injury, will start Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Andrus returns after recovering from an oblique strain. He has been out since May 13.

The play of infielder Romy Gonzalez made Alberto expendable. Gonzalez recently had home runs in three consecutive games and could see increased playing time at second base despite the return of Andrus.

Scholtens had appeared in five games this season for the White Sox, compiling a 3.24 ERA over 16⅔ innings.