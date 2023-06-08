ATLANTA -- The New York Mets say slugger Pete Alonso is day to day and X-rays were negative after he was hit near his left wrist by a pitch from Atlanta's Charlie Morton on Wednesday.

Alonso, who leads the major leagues with 22 homers, dropped to the ground after being hit by the 96 mph fastball. He got up and walked about halfway to first base before manager Buck Showalter and a trainer came out to tend to him. After a short meeting, Alonso walked off the field.

He was replaced by Tommy Pham as a pinch runner. Pham played left field in the bottom of the first and Mark Canha took Alonso's spot at first base.

Alonso was booed in pregame introductions and before his at-bat after shouting at Braves starter Bryce Elder, "Throw it again, throw it again, please! Throw it again," a night earlier following his long homer in a 6-4 loss to the Braves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.