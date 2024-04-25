Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Leadoff-hitting shortstop J.P. Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Seattle Mariners on Thursday because of a right oblique strain.

The move came a day after Crawford felt his oblique tweak during batting practice, resulting in him being a late scratch from the Mariners' 5-1 loss at Texas.

"I do not have a timeline for J.P.," manager Scott Servais said. "We'll evaluate it as it goes along. We hope to get him back as soon as possible."

Dylan Moore was the starting shortstop for the series finale Thursday against the Rangers. Center fielder Julio Rodriguez moved up to leadoff hitter from his usual No. 2 spot.

Seattle brought up infielder Leo Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma. Rivas, 26, has played 665 games over nine minor league seasons and was seeking his big league debut.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mariners transferred right-hander Gregory Santos (right lat) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

Crawford is off to a slow start, hitting .198 with two homers and nine RBIs in his first 22 games.