NEW YORK -- Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof was put on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a strained left oblique.

Gelof was a late scratch from Wednesday's game after feeling pain during his pregame routine and an MRI showed the low-grade strain. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday.

"He went through his pregame routine and we decided to take a cautious side," manager Mark Kotsay said before Oakland's series finale against the New York Yankees. "I think if it was into September, he probably would have played, though. ... But being that it's April, I'm glad we're erring on the side of caution."

Gelof is hitting .196 with two homers and two RBIs in 24 games.

Abraham Toro and rookie Max Schuemann likely will split time at second base until the former first-round pick returns. Kotsay said he is hopeful that it's "a short period of time."

As a rookie last season, Gelof batted .267 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 69 games after making his big league debut July 14.

Infielder Darell Hernaiz was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Hernaiz made Oakland's Opening Day roster and was 3-for-29 before he was optioned to the Aviators on April 17.