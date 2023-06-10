Mired in a seven-game losing skid, the New York Mets made a series of roster moves Saturday that included designating right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter for assignment.

Hunter, 36, pitched in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Atlanta Braves and Friday's 14-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits with three home runs in 2⅔ innings over the two games. Over 14 games this season, Hunter is 0-1 with a 6.85 ERA.

The team also optioned left-hander Zach Muckenhirn to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled right-hander John Curtiss and left-hander Josh Walker from Syracuse. Muckenhirn, 28, also appeared in Friday's loss in Pittsburgh, giving up three runs on six hits over 2⅓ innings. He has a 6.00 ERA through six appearances this season.

Curtiss, 30, missed the entire 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He pitched in 11 games for the Mets in April and May, posting a 4.85 ERA in 13 innings. Walker, 28, walked two batters in one scoreless inning during his major league debut May 16 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 2-1 with a 1.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 18⅔ innings at Syracuse.