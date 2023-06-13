Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury was suspended Tuesday for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with an umpire Monday night. Drury will appeal the suspension.

The incident occurred in the top of the 10th inning against the Texas Rangers. Drury was called out on strikes and proceeded to argue with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus, making contact in the process, according to Major League Baseball.

Drury was ejected. He went 0-for-5 before departing the 12-inning game, a 9-6 Angels win.

Drury, 30, is batting .252 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs. He's played in 61 games, including 58 starts, this season, his first with the Angels after finishing last season with the San Diego Padres.

He will be able to play against the Rangers on Tuesday, as long as the appeal process is still ongoing.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.