The San Francisco Giants placed right-hander John Brebbia on the 15-day injured list and Wilmer Flores on the 10-day injured list Saturday ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brebbia has a Grade 2 lat strain that is expected to sideline him four to eight weeks, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Flores is suffering from a foot contusion.

In corresponding moves, the Giants reinstated LHP Alex Wood from the IL and recalled RHP Tristan Beck from Triple-A Sacramento.

Wood made the start against the Dodgers on Saturday night.

Brebbia, 33, is 2-0 with a 3.14 ERA in 29 appearances (eight starts) this season. He pitched an inning against the Dodgers on Friday night as the opener of a bullpen game.

Flores, 31, is batting .258 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs in 53 games (34 starts) this season.

Wood, 32, went on the IL earlier this month with a low back strain. He's 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) this season.

Beck, who turns 27 next Saturday, has appeared in 13 games in relief for the Giants, going 1-0 with a 3.73 ERA.