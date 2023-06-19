The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day injured list Monday with a laceration on his left hand, while catcher Tyler Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

In addition, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Bowden Francis to Buffalo, and right-hander Trent Thornton was recalled.

Kirk, 24, was hit on his hand by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. In 59 games, Kirk is batting .253 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. Over four seasons in Toronto, including an All-Star season a year ago, Kirk is a .272 hitter with 26 home runs and 111 RBIs.

Heineman, who was celebrating his 32nd birthday Monday, was 3-for-10 in six games for the Blue Jays earlier this season and is 4-for-19 in nine games in 2023 with both the Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates. He is a career .214 hitter with one home run and 12 RBIs in 91 games for four different teams.

Francis, 27, has a 3.68 ERA in three relief appearances for the Blue Jays this season, while Thornton, 29, will be making his first major league appearance this season after 32 appearances with the Blue Jays and a 4.11 ERA last season.