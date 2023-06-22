NEW YORK -- The Yankees' outfield took another hit Thursday as Willie Calhoun landed on the injured list with a quad injury.

To replace Calhoun, the Yankees called up utility man Oswaldo Cabrera.

"It is frustrating," Calhoun said. "I'm going to do everything I can to try to get back as fast as I can and help the team."

Calhoun injured his calf in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 4-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners, pulling up while running out a ground ball to third base. Calhoun said he heard a pop, like when he suffered a similar injury in 2019 with the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees' outfield has seen a number of injuries this year, with Aaron Judge and Greg Allen already sidelined. Harrison Bader also made two separate trips to the injured list. In their place, the Yankees have played Cabrera, Billy McKinney, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jake Bauers and Estevan Florial.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also plans to use Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield, with the slugger making his first start in the field this season on Thursday.

"I feel like it helps him athletically," Boone said. "I feel like it helps him from an injury standpoint. I think probably slightly too from an engagement standpoint, being in more games and playing two parts of the game. But I think whether he plays a couple days a week in the outfield or DH's the rest of the way, I'm confident he's going to get through it and start really hitting at some point."