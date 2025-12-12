Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals avoided salary arbitration when they agreed Friday to a one-year, $1.35 million contract, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan, the same salary he earned last season.

Gray, who turns 28 on Dec. 31, missed this past season while recovering from Tommy John surgery in July 2024. He made three minor league injury rehabilitation starts in September.

He was an All-Star in 2023, when he went 8-13 with a 3.91 ERA. He made a pair of starts early in the 2024 season, then was placed on the injured list on April 9 because of a flexor strain in his right forearm.

Gray is 17-27 with a 4.84 ERA in 73 starts and one relief appearance for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021) and the Nationals (2021-25). He is eligible for free agency after the 2027 season.

Five Nationals remain eligible for arbitration and are on track to exchange proposed salaries with the team on Jan. 8: shortstop CJ Abrams, right-handers Cade Cavalli and Jake Irvin, second baseman Luis García and left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.