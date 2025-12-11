Open Extended Reactions

Free agent left-handed reliever Hoby Milner is in agreement with the Chicago Cubs on a one-year, $3.75 million contract, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Milner, 34, pitched last season for Texas but previously was with the Milwaukee Brewers under current Cubs manager Craig Counsell. The veteran has a career 3.82 ERA over nine seasons, including four with the Brewers from 2021 to 2024.

In 2023, he appeared in 73 games and compiled a 1.82 ERA for Counsell in the manager's last year in Milwaukee. The Cubs were finalists for Milner's services last offseason before he signed with Texas.

Milner could replace lefties Drew Pomeranz and Caleb Thielbar in the Cubs' bullpen as both are free agents. Lefties produced just a .526 OPS off Milner last season as he appeared in 73 games for the Rangers, striking out 58 in 70⅓ innings.

The deal, which was first reported by Bleacher Nation, is pending a physical.