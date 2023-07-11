        <
          Ronald Acuña Jr.'s chain shines on MLB All-Star red carpet

          Ronald Acuña Jr. arrived at the red carpet for the 93rd annual Midsummer Classic wearing a chain of himself doing the "too small" celebration. Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images
          • Brianna Williams, ESPNJul 11, 2023, 10:07 PM

          Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was clad in a pink suit on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, but his custom jewelry was the star of the ensemble.

          The 25-year-old slugger donned a chain that immortalized the iconic "too small" celebration. The move is more frequently used by NBA players -- even when facing a double digit deficit.

          Read more: Inside Ronald Acuña Jr.'s return to MVP form

          Acuña Jr. explained how the Braves have embraced the gesture through his teammate Ozzie Albies ' translation.

          "The chain is exactly what we do after we get a hit or a homer. We [make the gesture] to first base to our teammates," Acuna Jr. said.

          Trailing only Luis Arraez with a .331 batting average and an NL-best .990 OPS, Acuña has had plenty of opportunities to celebrate -- including making history as the first player to ever reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs ahead of the All-Star break.