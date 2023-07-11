Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was clad in a pink suit on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, but his custom jewelry was the star of the ensemble.

The 25-year-old slugger donned a chain that immortalized the iconic "too small" celebration. The move is more frequently used by NBA players -- even when facing a double digit deficit.

Acuña Jr. explained how the Braves have embraced the gesture through his teammate Ozzie Albies ' translation.

"The chain is exactly what we do after we get a hit or a homer. We [make the gesture] to first base to our teammates," Acuna Jr. said.

.@ronaldacunajr24 really showed up to the #AllStarGame Red Carpet with a chain of himself and pulled it off. 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/SsLvRZwdME — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023

Trailing only Luis Arraez with a .331 batting average and an NL-best .990 OPS, Acuña has had plenty of opportunities to celebrate -- including making history as the first player to ever reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs ahead of the All-Star break.