ARLINGTON, Texas -- Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will skip his scheduled start on Monday because of a right forearm issue, manager Terry Francona said Friday before the Guardians faced the Texas Rangers.

"About the last month, his forearm's been kind of irritable," Francona said of the 28-year-old two-time All-Star. "We thought he was trending in the right direction. About three starts there, we kept him to about 80 pitches. But the last couple, he wasn't real comfortable with the way he's been bouncing back.

"So. we got him an MRI today, and we're trying to have him see [Rangers orthopedist Keith] Meister at some point tomorrow."

Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and had made 19 starts entering Friday, which was tied for the major league lead. He's 0-3 in his last five outings.

Bieber is making $10.01 million and is unsigned beyond this season. He has been the subject of trade speculation ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

The Guardians are already down two starters because of injuries. Cal Quantrill is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and Triston McKenzie is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow sprain. McKenzie has made only two starts this season.