The Arizona Diamondbacks put right-hander Zach Davies on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with lower back inflammation.

In a corresponding move, they recalled left-hander Joe Mantiply from Triple-A Reno.

Davies spent seven weeks on the injured list earlier this season with a strained left oblique. He is 1-4 since his June 1 return with an ERA of 7.86 and 36 strikeouts in nine games.

He started Arizona's 16-13 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and gave up nine runs on eight hits and three walks in 3⅔ innings.

On the season, he is 1-5 with a career-worst 7.38 ERA, giving up 47 earned runs in 57⅓ innings.

Mantiply, 32, has made 13 relief appearances for Arizona this season. He's 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA in 15⅔ innings.