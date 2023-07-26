Check out Amed Rosario's three home runs this season after he's traded from the Guardians to the Dodgers. (0:46)

Los Angeles and Cleveland are finalizing a trade that would send shortstop Amed Rosario to the Dodgers and right-hander Noah Syndergaard to the Guardians, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Rosario, 27, joins a Dodgers team whose .629 OPS at shortstop is the fifth worst in baseball and just a day ago traded for superutilityman Kiké Hernández, who had been the Boston Red Sox's shortstop.

Syndergaard, 30, is currently rehabbing at Triple A after hitting the injured list in early June with a blister on his right index finger. After signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the Dodgers in the offseason, Syndergaard posted a 7.16 ERA over a dozen starts, and they no longer envisioned a long-term place for him within what remains a needy rotation.

The Dodgers' hope is for Rosario, who is hitting .265/.306/.369 with three home runs this season, to capture some of his previous offensive and defensive magic. Last year, he registered more than four wins above replacement, and he discussed a long-term contract extension with the Guardians before agreeing to a $7.8 million salary in arbitration.

Rosario is due to hit free agency this winter and will be among the youngest players in the class. He debuted with the New York Mets at 21 and was traded to Cleveland in 2021 as part of the four-player package for shortstop Francisco Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco. Cleveland could replace Rosario with 22-year-old Brayan Rocchio, who made his major league debut earlier this season and is currently hitting .295/.385/.419 at Triple A.

Cleveland's beleaguered rotation could get a boost from Syndergaard, the one-time All-Star who will join his fourth team in two seasons after getting dealt from the Los Angeles Angels to Philadelphia at the trade deadline last year. Three of the Guardians' top starters -- ace Shane Bieber and right-handers Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill -- are on the injured list, and the team currently has three rookies (Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen) starting alongside veteran Aaron Civale.

The Guardians' pitching nonetheless has been among its strengths, with a 4.07 starters' ERA that ranks 10th in the major leagues. Cleveland could continue to pursue a bat to enhance an offense whose 420 runs are 25th in the major leagues.

SI.com first reported that Syndergaard was part of the trade.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.