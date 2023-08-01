Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette exits the game after limping around first base on a hit. (0:32)

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired infielder Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday for minor league right-hander Matt Svanson.

DeJong provides the Blue Jays insurance after Bo Bichette left Monday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles with right knee soreness.

DeJong, 29, has spent his entire seven-year career with St. Louis, hitting .233/.297/.412 this season, with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2019 when he hit a career-best 30 home runs.

Svanson, 24, was the Blue Jays' 13th-round draft selection in 2021 out of Lehigh University. He has combined to go 4-1 with a 1.11 ERA in 26 games, all in relief, split between Dunedin (Low-A) and Vancouver (High-A).

This is the second trade made between the teams before the trade deadline. On Sunday, the Blue Jays acquired reliever Jordan Hicks from the Cardinals.