The Colorado Rockies acquired left-hander Justin Bruihl from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for cash considerations.

The Rockies added Bruihl to their 40-man roster and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque. Bruihl was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday.

Bruihl, 26, was 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA in 20 relief appearances this season. He's 2-2 with a 3.65 ERA in 65 career games (two starts) in three seasons, all with the Dodgers.