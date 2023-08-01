Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause to block a trade that was in place between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tigers, killing the deal ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Rodriguez, a left-hander, had a 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers.

Rodriguez has three years and $49 million left after this season on his original five-year deal with Detroit, but he also has an opt-out clause that he's likely to use because his performance this season (2.95 ERA, 3.18 FIP) will earn him a nice contract.

Rodriguez is in his eighth MLB season, and second with the Tigers.