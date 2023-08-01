The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for a minor league prospect, the team announced on Tuesday.

Lorenzen, 31, was a first-time All-Star this season, starting 18 games for Detroit while compiling a 3.58 ERA. The nine-year veteran will be joining his third team in three seasons as he signed with Detroit this year after playing for the Angels in 2022. He has a career 4.02 ERA as both a starter and reliever.

The Phillies rank 12th in starter's ERA and could use an innings-eater after making it to the World Series last year. Both Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have logged a lot of innings over the past two seasons at the top Philadelphia's rotation.

Second-base prospect Hao-Yu Lee is going to Detroit in the deal.

The Phillies are in a logjam of wild-card contenders in the National League after a slow start and should benefit from Lorenzen, who despite his 5-7 record, has 83 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP this season. He allowed three runs in five innings in his last start, a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels last Thursday.

The Phillies, who outlasted the Miami Marlins 4-2 Monday night, begin Tuesday in the No. 2 wild-card spot in the NL, a half-game behind the San Francisco Giants.