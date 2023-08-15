The Washington Nationals activated right-hander Hunter Harvey from the injured list Tuesday after the reliever spent four weeks on the injured list with an elbow strain.

In a corresponding move, the Nationals optioned left-hander Joe La Sorsa to Triple-A Rochester.

Harvey, 28, is 3-4 with a 3.12 ERA and nine saves for the Nationals this season in his first spin in the closer's role. Washington moved on to Kyle Finnegan in the closer's role and the right-hander was 3-0 with a 0.66 ERA and seven saves while Harvey was out.

In five major league seasons, Harvey is 6-7 with a 2.96 ERA in 103 relief appearances for the Baltimore Orioles (2019-21) and Nationals. He has 113 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings.

La Sorsa, 25, made his major league debut on May 29 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. He was selected off waivers by the Nationals in June. La Sorsa is 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA in 17 relief appearances this season.