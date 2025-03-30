After a three-strikeout day, Rafael Devers becomes the first player in MLB history with 10 K's in the team's opening three games. (0:32)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers became the first major league player to strike out 10 times in the first three games of a season.

Devers went 0-for-4 with three more strikeouts Saturday night in Boston's 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers, including his last at-bat in the ninth inning when he swung and missed at a 92.3 mph cutter from former teammate Chris Martin. Devers is 0-for-12 this season, though he drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning Saturday.

The 10 strikeouts broke the previous record of nine in the first three games, which was done five times previously since 1901, according to SportRadar.

Devers moved to DH after Boston's offseason acquisition of Alex Bregman, a move the team's longtime third baseman did not initially welcome. However, after Friday's loss to the Rangers, Devers shrugged off the notion that the move might have something to do with his slow start.

"No, I think that's in the past," Devers said, according to MLB.com. "That was in spring training. Right now, we're in the season. I'm a DH and I feel like you guys need to change the subject because that is over and I'm the DH."

The others to strike out nine times to open a season were Brent Rooker of the Athletics in 2024, Cincinnati's Will Benson in 2023, Colorado's Jack Cust in 2002, Philadelphia's Greg Luzinski in 1974 and Wally Post for Cincinnati in 1956.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.