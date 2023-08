San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been suspended for one game and fined for returning to the dugout after he had already been ejected during Tuesday's game, it was announced.

Kapler was ejected by home plate umpire Chad Whitson for arguing a questionable strike call in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. It was Kapler's second ejection this season and seventh of his career.

He will serve his suspension during Friday's game at the Atlanta Braves.