NEW YORK -- Mired in their first eight-game losing streak since 1995, and stuck in last place in the American League East, the New York Yankees made sweeping changes Tuesday before a series opener against the Washington Nationals.

New York added some youth by recalling outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza, two of the organization's top prospects, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Tuesday. They are both in manager Aaron Boone's Tuesday lineup, hitting No. 7 and 8, respectively.

The Yankees also activated Carlos Rodon from the 15-day injured list to start the opener vs. the Nationals. The veteran left-hander, in his first season with the club, missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring.

To make room for Pereira and Peraza, outfielder Billy McKinney was on the 10-day injured list with a lower back spasm and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment.

Also, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, New York's No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was promoted from Double-A Somerset to Scranton.

Pereira, the Yankees' No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is expected to play regularly in left field.

Since being promoted from Somerset to Triple-A last month, Pereira batted .312 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 31 games. At two levels this season, he is .300 with 18 homers and 64 RBIs in 81 games.

Peraza made his major league debut last season and started at shortstop in Game 2 of the ALCS in Houston.

Peraza batted .173 in 19 games with the Yankees earlier this year. At Triple-A he is hitting .268 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs.

Rodon, off to a tenuous start with Yankees fans, last pitched an MLB game on Aug. 6, when he went just 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros before leaving with a left hamstring strain.

Rodon, 30, is in the first year of a six-year, $162 million contract signed in December. After earning consecutive All-Star honors with the Chicago White Sox (2021) and San Francisco Giants (2022), Rodon missed the first three months of 2023 with forearm and back injuries before making his team and season debut July 7 against the Chicago Cubs.

In six starts for the Yankees, Rodon is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA. He has allowed 18 walks with 25 strikeouts and given up eight home runs in 27 innings.

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this report.