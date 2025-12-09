Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies signed manager Rob Thomson to a one-year contract extension through the 2027 season after he led the team to four straight trips to the playoffs.

The 62-year-old Thomson guided the Phillies to the 2022 World Series and the 2023 National League Championship Series and led them in 2024 and 2025 to NL East titles. The Phillies were eliminated in four games by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Thomson has guided the Phillies to the second-most wins (346) and second-best winning percentage (.580) among all team in MLB, behind only the Dodgers (368 wins, .616).

He replaced Joe Girardi as Phillies manager on June 3, 2022. Thomson has been with the club since the 2018 season when he was first hired as bench coach under former manager Gabe Kapler.

He spent 28 years as a member of the New York Yankees organization (1990-2017), including 10 seasons on the major league coaching staff as bench coach (2008, 2015-17) and third base coach (2009-14).

Thomson became only the fourth manager in MLB history to reach the postseason in each of the first four full seasons to begin a managerial career. He joined Dave Roberts, Aaron Boone and Mike Matheny as the only managers to accomplish the feat. Thomson became only the third manager in Phillies history to win consecutive division titles, joining Charlie Manuel and Danny Ozark.