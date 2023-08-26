Baltimore closer Félix Bautista exited Friday's 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies with arm discomfort, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Bautista was injured when he slipped awkwardly off the mound after delivering a pitch with two outs in the ninth. Danny Coulombe finished for his second save.

Hyde said that Bautista was undergoing testing.

"When the best closer in the game leaves the game, it's never a good feeling," Hyde said. "Hopefully he's OK tomorrow."

Bautista entered Friday tied for the American League lead in saves with 33, while posting an 8-2 record and 1.49 ERA.