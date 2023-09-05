Houston Astros reliever Ryne Stanek was carted off the field with a right ankle injury in the bottom of the ninth inning of Monday's 13-6 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The Astros confirmed after the game Stanek was being evaluated for a right ankle injury.

"I did see the still (photo) afterwards. Boy, that looked ugly," manager Dusty Baker said. "I'm just hoping nothing is broken and nothing is structurally wrong. We have to see, because he could be out a while."

Stanek went to cover first on Leody Taveras' infield single. He stepped on the base as he caught the toss from Jose Abreu and immediately fell to the ground and grabbed at the ankle.

Team athletic trainers attended to him for a few minutes before the cart was brought out. Stanek, 32, hopped to the cart, making sure his right foot stayed above the ground.

Stanek allowed a homer to Josh Smith to start the ninth. He is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA in 53 appearances this season.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.