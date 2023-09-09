The Atlanta Braves on Saturday recalled rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned right-hander Ben Heller to Triple-A.

Dodd, 25, is 2-1 with a 7.40 ERA, eight walks and 12 strikeouts in 24⅓ innings over five starts for Atlanta after making his major league debut in April.

The Braves selected Dodd in the third round of the 2021 amateur draft out of Southeast Missouri State.

Heller, 32, pitched one scoreless, hitless inning Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Braves' 8-2 victory.

In 19 appearances for the Braves this season, Heller has a 3.86 ERA with 11 walks and 16 strikeouts in 18⅔ innings. Atlanta acquired him in a June 6 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for future considerations.