The Cincinnati Reds activated first baseman Joey Votto and second baseman Jonathan India from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and right-hander Hunter Greene from the COVID-19 injured list.

In corresponding moves, the Reds optioned right-hander Lyon Richardson and returned infielder/outfielder Alejo Lopez to Triple-A Louisville and returned right-hander Carson Spiers to Double-A Chattanooga.

Votto was placed on the IL on Aug. 24 due to discomfort in his surgically repaired left shoulder. He returned to the team on Sunday -- his 40th birthday -- after a two-game rehabilitation assignment with Louisville.

"I feel much better than a couple of a weeks ago," Votto said before Sunday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He started at first base and batted sixth in the lineup.

Votto, in his 17th season in the major leagues, all with the Reds, is batting .200 with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs in 170 at-bats over 51 games.

India, who had been out since July 30 with plantar fasciitis in this left foot, was expected to return to the team on Tuesday but felt ready Sunday after two games with Louisville. He started at second base and batted seventh against St. Louis.

India, 26, in his third season with the Reds, is batting .251 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 394 at-bats over 103 games.

Greene, out since Sept. 1, was scheduled to start Sunday's game. Greene, 24, is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA, 40 walks and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings over 17 starts.

Lopez (1-for-2 with a double) has played in one game this season, Richardson (0-2, 8.64 ERA) has made four starts, and Spiers (0-1, 9.00) two starts.