Jose Ramirez drives in first run of the game (0:29)

The Cleveland Guardians activated right-hander Shane Bieber from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Cleveland (73-81) will turn to Bieber for Friday night's game against the visiting Baltimore Orioles. A loss would eliminate the Guardians from postseason contention.

Bieber, the American League Cy Young winner in 2020, hasn't pitched since July 9, landing on the 15-day injured list six days later with right elbow inflammation. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list July 24.

In 19 starts this season, Bieber has gone 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched.

Bieber logged 3⅔ innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, striking out seven and walking three without allowing a hit. He threw 64 pitches and is expected to toss around 80 against Baltimore on Friday.