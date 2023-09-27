CHICAGO -- Right-hander Zach Davies was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who recalled rookie right-hander Justin Martinéz from Triple-A Reno before Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Davies, 30, was 2-5 with 7.00 ERA in 18 starts this season for Arizona. He signed as a free agent in March 2022 after leaving the Chicago Cubs.

Davies allowed four runs and eight hits in the first three innings of a 15-4 win on Tuesday night. In his last four outings, the wiry righty gave up 15 runs, 23 hits and nine walks in 14 innings. He is 60-58 with a 4.36 ERA in 200 starts over nine seasons that included time with Milwaukee and San Diego.

"Unfortunately, things were not going great for him on the mound," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He did have some good moments, but we just made this very tough decision to get another arm in here that we feel like will help us win some baseball games."

Martinéz, 21, has a 14.63 ERA in eight innings over nine games with Arizona. He was 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA and nine saves in 47 appearances for Reno.