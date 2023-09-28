Hector Neris apologized to Julio Rodriguez on Thursday, a day after the Houston Astros reliever shouted at the Mariners star during an at bat, causing both benches to empty in Seattle.

In a battle of two teams fighting for the final AL wild card spot, Neris yelled at Rodríguez after striking him out during the sixth inning of what was ultimately an 8-3 Houston win. Rodríguez was visibility angered by the pitcher's actions, as were other members of the Mariners.

"First, I want to apologize to Julio, his family, and the Mariners organization," Neris said in the statement. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Julio as a person and a player. He means so much to baseball and the communities in the United States and back home in the Dominican Republic. He is a great player and a better person and deserves to be recognized that way.

"Secondly, Julio has been a friend dating back to 2020, when we spent the pandemic working out together. We have had a friendly competition when one beats the other on the field, something that is customary in the Dominican Republic and especially among friends. My intent in going towards Julio was to get his attention as part of the friendly ongoing banter that we have had over the years.

"I recognize that last night I should not have gone towards him like I did. I did not mean to disrespect him, his family or the Mariners. I do understand how my actions could be interpreted that way."

In addition, Neris called reports that he used an anti-gay slur toward Rodriguez "simply incorrect."

Wednesday marked the third bench-clearing incident between the teams this season.

Seattle's José Caballero and Astros catcher Martín Maldonado squared off at the plate on May 7. The two appeared to be at odds after Caballero called time on the previous pitch. After a swing and miss, Caballero faced off with Maldonado and the two exchanged words as their teammates streamed onto the field.

Another incident occurred Aug. 19 when Houston's Framber Valdez threw a pitch at the feet of Caballero, which hit him in the lower part of his left leg. Caballero hit the ground as he tried to get out of the way. Caballero got up, put his arms out and started walking and talking toward Valdez, who responded. This caused the benches to empty.

Houston has a 1.5-game lead over Seattle for the final AL wild card spot. The Astros are off Thursday, while Seattle opens a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.