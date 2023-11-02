Open Extended Reactions

Seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz, who has 464 career home runs, is retiring after 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, he said during an appearance on "The Adam Jones Podcast."

Cruz, 43, told Jones that he would be competing this winter in the Dominican Professional Baseball League in what amounts to be a farewell tour.

"So this is the last we're seeing of Nelson Cruz?" Jones asked.

Said Cruz: "I think so, yeah."

Cruz was released by the San Diego Padres on July 10, approximately six months removed from signing a one-year, $1 million contract. He batted .245 with 5 home runs and 23 RBIs in 49 games this season, mostly appearing as a designated hitter.

He is a career .274 hitter with 1,325 RBIs with eight teams. He is a four-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award and was the 2011 American League Championship Series MVP as a member of the Texas Rangers.

He entered the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005 before moving on to the Rangers for the next eight seasons. He also has played for the Orioles, Mariners, Twins, Rays, Nationals and Padres during his career.

In 2013, Cruz was among 13 players banned by Major League Baseball after they were connected to Biogenesis of America, a Florida clinic that was accused of supplying performing-enhancing drugs. His suspension was for 50 games.