          Rangers, reliever Kirby Yates reach 1-year deal, sources say

          • ESPN News Services
          Dec 5, 2023, 09:40 PM

          The Texas Rangers reached agreement on a one-year, $4.5 million deal with free agent reliever Kirby Yates, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney on Tuesday.

          The deal is pending a physical.

          Yates, 36, went 7-2 with five saves and a 3.28 ERA in 61 relief appearances for the Atlanta Braves last season.

          The right-hander missed the entire 2021 season and pitched only seven innings in 2022 following Tommy John surgery.

          Yates was a National League All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 2019, when he led the majors with 41 saves.

          He is 19-19 with 62 saves and a 3.53 ERA in 361 games (no starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2014-15), New York Yankees (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017), Padres (2017-20) and Braves (2022-23).

          Reuters contributed to this report.