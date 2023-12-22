Shohei Ohtani is given a Los Angeles Rams jersey ahead of the their "Thursday Night Football" game against the Saints. (0:18)

After starting December by signing a record $700 million contract to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani is now getting attention for supporting another team in the City of Angels.

The two-way star was at SoFi Stadium before the "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. He was gifted a custom Rams jersey bearing his name with the No. 17 -- the number he wore with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani's appearance at SoFi comes after he was named AP Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years.