CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with catcher Martin Maldonado, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Maldonado, 37, replaces Yasmani Grandal behind the plate, as the latter left via free agency after spending four years with the White Sox. Maldonado also rejoins former teammate Korey Lee, who was traded from the Houston Astros to Chicago last summer.

The duo should split playing time as Lee continues his growth as a big league backstop. He has appeared in 36 career games to Maldonado's 1,118 over a 13-year career that also includes 65 postseason games.

Maldonado brings leadership to a clubhouse in desperate need of it after the team lost 102 games last season -- though his own game isn't what it used to be. Maldonado hit under .200 in each of the last three seasons, but his game calling and management of the Astros' pitching staff were highly regarded throughout his time there. Houston ranked in the top 10 in ERA in every full season since Maldonado joined the team in 2018. He was part of three World Series teams, including the 2022 one that took home the championship.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are in the midst of rebuilding their pitching staff after trading three starters in July and letting another one (Mike Clevinger) walk via free agency this winter. They ranked 26th in ERA last season. The team recently signed starter Erick Fedde, who won the equivalent of the Cy Young Award in the KBO last season.

Maldonado will be tasked with getting more from the staff while also tutoring Lee, as he'll be given the chance to be the long-term starter after Maldonado moves on.

Maldonado's agreement with the White Sox was first reported by the New York Post.