Between the 2004 American League Championship Series, the 2013 World Series and a couple of NHL Winter Classics, Boston's Fenway Park has seen its fair share of iconic sporting events.

It's a classic baseball stadium that also has hosted the likes of football and hockey. Esports? Not so much.

With the Boston Red Sox's season over and the park's bowl game in the rearview mirror, Fenway is slated to spend the new few months without many guests inside its walls. Capitalizing on this offseason quiet, one unidentified person opted to get some time on the sticks using the stadium's big screen.

I hate to be a snitch, but someone is playing Fortnite in Fenway right now pic.twitter.com/eIMZfrVO4A — Jake Roy (@Jake3Roy) January 4, 2024

Playing on such a large video board has its downsides -- namely privacy. The player's Fortnite game was captured from a block away.

Blooper, mascot of the Atlanta Braves, was quick to chime in and invite his Red Sox counterpart, Wally, to an online gaming session.

As it would happen, this isn't the last time this month that esports will be taking center stage under the Green Monster's shadow. In three weeks, Fenway will play host to the first Major tournament of the Call of Duty League's 2024 season.