It's that time of year -- the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame vote is upon us!

The Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the results of this year's election live from Cooperstown, New York, on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network (with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET).

This year's 26-player ballot showcases a strong rookie class, with Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Chase Utley headlining the list of 12 newcomers. All three have a chance of joining an elite group of first-ballot Hall of Famers, with Beltre, specifically, a lock to be inducted.

He's joined by Todd Helton as the most likely to get elected. Of the 14 former players who will be returning to the ballot this year, the top holdovers who received at least 50% of the BBWAA vote last year include Helton (72%), Billy Wagner (68%), Andruw Jones (58%) and Gary Sheffield (55%).

Wagner is the other returnee with a strong chance of making it into the Hall of Fame after improving from 51% in 2022 to 68% in 2023 -- when Scott Rolen was the only player to get enough votes for induction. Time is, however, running out for him and Sheffield. Candidates can appear on the ballot for 10 years as long as they are named on at least 5% of all ballots cast each year -- and while Wagner is on the ballot for the ninth time in 2024, Sheffield is in his final year.

The other holdovers on the ballot are Carlos Beltran, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Omar Vizquel, Andy Pettitte, Bobby Abreu, Jimmy Rollins, Mark Buehrle, Francisco Rodriguez and Torii Hunter.

Jim Leyland was elected to the Hall of Fame in December by the contemporary baseball era committee and will join any BBWAA electees at induction weekend, which is July 19-22 in Cooperstown.

We've got you covered for all things Hall of Fame, including updates, results, analysis and more.

