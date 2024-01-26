Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers and free agent relief pitcher David Robertson, who has 175 career saves, reached a one-year deal in the $11 million-$12 million range, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

The deal is pending a physical, sources said.

Robertson, who turns 39 in April, had 18 saves last season between the Mets and the Marlins -- he was traded to Miami for two minor leaguers before the deadline.

He took over the closer's role for the Mets at the start of the 2023 season after Edwin Diaz was injured during the World Baseball Classic. After flourishing in 40 games for New York, the veteran right-hander was demoted from the role after the trade to Miami, struggling to a 5.06 ERA in his 22 appearances with the Marlins.

The Rangers return Josh Sborz and Jose Leclerc, but after ranking 24th in the majors in bullpen ERA -- the lowest of any playoff team -- they entered the offseason seeking additional depth.

Texas' bullpen sputtered down the stretch during the regular season, with the Rangers losing the AL West title to rival Houston after leading for most of the way. After winning the World Series, the Rangers saw free agents Will Smith (Royals) and Aroldis Chapman (Pirates) sign elsewhere.

Over 15 seasons, Robertson, an All-Star in 2011, has also amassed 162 holds while going 63-42 with a 2.90 ERA, 1,055 strikeouts and just 330 walks. He spent his first seven MLB seasons with the New York Yankees, with whom he won a World Series in 2009, and has also pitched for the White Sox, Phillies, Rays and Cubs.