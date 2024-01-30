Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Blue Jays and Justin Turner have agreed to a one-year deal worth $13 million, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Turner can make an additional $1.5 million in bonuses, according to multiple reports. The deal was first reported Tuesday by MLB Network.

The Blue Jays had been linked with high-profile free agents and potential trade targets earlier this offseason but instead have added multiple veterans on one-year deals. Toronto also brought back outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and added utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa last month.

Turner, 39, batted .276 with 23 home runs and a career-high 96 RBIs last season with the Boston Red Sox. The two-time All-Star had spent his previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto hopes Turner will bolster a lineup that struggled to support stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette with consistent production. The Blue Jays were 11th in the majors in OPS (.745), 14th in runs scored (746), 16th in home runs (188) and 13th in slugging percentage (.417) last season.

Turner figures to be Toronto's primary designated hitter but also can serve as a backup to Guerrero at first base.