SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Baltimore outfielder Austin Hays, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, Houston utilityman Mauricio Dubón and New York Mets reliever Phil Bickford won their salary arbitration cases on Tuesday, giving players a 4-2 advantage with 12 cases still pending.

Hays was awarded the $6.3 million he asked for over the Orioles' proposed $5.85 million. Brian Keller, Allen Ponak and Jasbir Parmer made the decision after hearing arguments on Jan. 30. The 28-year-old Hays hit .275 last year with 16 homers and 67 RBI, earning $3.2 million. The 2023 All-Star is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Ward had asked for $4.8 million compared to the team's offer of $4.3 million. His case was decided by Jeanne Vonhof, Margaret Brogan and Parmer, who conducted the hearing Friday. The 30-year-old Ward hit .253 last year with 14 homers and 47 RBI, down from a .281 average with 23 homers and 65 RBI in 2022. His season ended July 29 when he was hit on the head by a 91 mph fastball from Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah and sustained facial fractures.

Dubón won his case for $3.5 million over the team's offer of $3 million. The Gold Glove winner's hearing was Monday before John Woods, Jeanne Charles and Janice Johnston. The 29-year-old Dubón hit .278 with 10 homers and 46 RBI in his first full season with Houston, which acquired him from San Francisco in May 2022.

Bickford got the $900,000 he requested rather than the $815,000 the Mets proposed in a case decided by Robert Herzog, Margaret Brogan and Stephen Raymond, who also listened to arguments Monday. The 28-year-old right-hander was 5-5 with a 4.95 ERA in 61 games last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Mets, who acquired him on Aug. 1.

Orioles reliever Jacob Webb also was expected to have his case decided Tuesday. Webb asked for $1 million vs. $925,000.

Teams won the first two decisions of the year against Miami outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($2,625,000 vs. his $2.9 million request) and Los Angeles Angels left-hander José Suarez ($925,000 instead of $1.35 million).

Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the most high-profile case, asking for $19.9 million as the Blue Jays offered $18.05 million. If the case doesn't settle, it would be the highest salary awarded in arbitration win or lose, topping the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez received after he lost his hearing last year.