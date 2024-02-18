Open Extended Reactions

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung is expected to be sidelined approximately three weeks due to a low-grade calf strain, manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday.

Jung, who turned 26 on Monday, suffered the injury while fielding grounders on Friday.

He is coming off a strong campaign in which he made the All-Star team in what qualified as his rookie season. He batted .266 with 23 homers and 70 RBIs in 122 games for the Rangers, who went on to win the World Series.

Injuries are nothing new for Jung, who dealt with a stress fracture in spring training of 2021 and was sidelined until June. He also suffered a shoulder injury in 2022, causing him to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum. He did not return until August.

Last August, he broke his left thumb and returned to play 13 games before the postseason. He hit .308 with three home runs and eight RBIs in the playoffs.

Jung was selected by the Rangers with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech.