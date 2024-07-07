Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Colten Brewer on the 60-day injured list Sunday because of a broken left hand after he punched the dugout wall in frustration the day before.

Brewer entered Saturday's game in relief of starter Kyle Hendricks in the third inning with the Cubs down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Angels. He got just two outs before being lifted and was charged with three runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and a hit batter.

The Angels went on to win 7-0.

"My intention wasn't to break my hand," Brewer told reporters Sunday. "I'll get frustrated and make mistakes. That's no excuse. There's a lot I can prove out there, that I'm willing not to do stuff like that. Emotions get the best of us sometimes."

Colten Brewer's frustration got the best of him, and he paid for it with a broken left hand. Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The six-year veteran, in his first season with the Cubs, has made 16 relief appearances. The 31-year-old has no decisions to go with a 5.66 ERA, a save and a blown save, 22 strikeouts and nine walks.

"When those things happen, you know you screwed up," manager Craig Counsell told reporters. "That was the conversation. Then there's consequences for the mistakes you make. It's an unfortunate mistake, and he let emotions get the best of him. It's not who he is, but it's a mistake that he made."

In a corresponding move, the Cubs called up right-hander Hunter Bigge from Triple-A Iowa.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.