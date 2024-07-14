Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer that broke a seat deep in right field at Fenway Park, Dominic Smith also had a two-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday to take the series.

The Red Sox won their second straight after losing the opener. Boston improved to a major-league-best 9-3 in July and is 20-8 since June 12.

All-Star Devers sent a first-inning slider from Brady Singer (5-6) a projected 439 feet (with an estimated exit velocity of 114.7 mph), crashing into the top of a seat and loosening up the top support. The Red Sox posted a "Fenway Facilities Incident Report" that had a picture of the broken red seat on their social media sites.

"The kid is locked in," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Devers, who opted out of going to the All-Star Game to rest a nagging shoulder. "Just take care of him this week. He's not going to Texas for a good reason, right. He wants to be ready for the second part, getting treatment during the week and keeping healthy."

When told the homer broke a seat, Cora joked that someone would need to tell owner John Henry, saying: "It did? You've got to tell John."

Adam Frazier opened the game with a homer into the Royals' bullpen and All-Star Salvador Perez, who was selected for his ninth Midsummer Classic, added a solo shot into the Green Monster seats for Kansas City.

First-time All-Star Jarren Duran had four hits for the Red Sox, who improved to a majors' best 15-1 on Sundays. Boston enters the All-Star break 4½ games out of first in the AL East after finishing in the basement three of the past four years.

"Today was just a good overall team win," Duran said. "I've been saying it a lot this year. We're keeping it rolling and I love it."

Brayan Bello (10-5) overcame his struggles at home, going 6⅓ innings, allowing three runs and seven hits. He had posted a 6.55 ERA in his seven starts in Fenway.

Kenley Jansen got the final six outs, striking out three, for his 19th save, the 439th of his career. He gave up a run in the ninth but got Nick Loftin to ground out with a runner on second to end it.

Smith's shot went an estimated 431 feet, traveling over Boston's bullpen to make it 4-1 in the second. He added a key RBI single that made it 5-3 in the seventh.

Singer had allowed just one run in each of his previous four starts but was tagged for four runs and eight hits in 2⅔ innings.

The Royals go into the break with 52 victories, three shy of the most before the All-Star Game in team history behind the 1973 club.

"I could care less what last year's record was at this point," manager Matt Quatraro said. "This is a new team. This is a bunch of guys that's fighting their butts off to compete in a playoff race and that's what's exciting."