BOSTON -- Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has been scratched from the All-Star Game with left shoulder soreness.

Boston manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Devers has been dealing with an injury in the AC joint for a while. Although the 27-year-old Dominican player was in the lineup for Tuesday night's 12-9 win over Oakland, Cora said "he's been grinding through a few things."

"As a group, we believe it's a good time for him to get some rest and take care of it," Cora said.

Cora said the team notified Major League Baseball of the need for a replacement for the July 16 game in Arlington, Texas. The league then announced that Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg has been added to the AL roster to fill Devers' spot.

Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene was also selected to fill the spot of Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who was placed on the 15-day injured list because of back tightness in a move retroactive to Saturday.

Devers entered Tuesday batting .293 with 21 homers and 55 RBIs this season, earning his third All-Star Game selection. He homered twice in Sunday night's victory over New York in Yankee Stadium and went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs in Tuesday game vs. Oakland.

The Red Sox took two of three from the Yankees and have won 15 of their past 20 to improve to 10 games over .500, matching a season high. Boston is 6½ games behind Baltimore in the AL East and in possession of the third AL wild-card spot entering Tuesday.

"We all believe there's more here; we're shooting for something bigger than the All-Star Game," Cora said. "For him to be healthy, that's the most important thing."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.